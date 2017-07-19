Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Agriculture / Missouri House Speaker Richardson and Majority Leader Cierpiot to tour northeast Missouri Thursday

Missouri House Speaker Richardson and Majority Leader Cierpiot to tour northeast Missouri Thursday

By

The Missouri House Speaker will join several state lawmakers during a Thursday tour of northeast Missouri.

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson (left) speaks to State Rep. Alan Green (D-Florissant) during the 2017 session (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at Missouri House Communications)

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, will visit Moberly, Macon, Kirksville and Hannibal on Thursday.

Speaker Richardson will be joined at each stop by House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, and State Rep. Craig Redmon, R-Canton.

Representative Redmon tells Missourinet the lawmakers will review the 2017 legislative session and will look to the future at each stop.

State Reps. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, Tim Remole, R-Excello, and Nate Walker, R-Kirksville, will also be at some of the stops.

Thursday’s tour will begin at 8:15 a.m. at Moberly’s Fourth Street Theatre, before heading to AJ’s restaurant on Highway 63 in Macon at 10 a.m. The lawmakers plan a noon event at Kirksville Country Club and will end Thursday at 5 at Hannibal’s Tom Boland Ford dealership.

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson speaks on the floor during the 2017 session (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at Missouri House Communications)

Richardson, Cierpiot and Redmon are in the fourth and final House terms. They were elected to the House in 2010.

Northeast Missouri has become increasingly Republican in the past decade.

Since 2010, Republicans in northeast Missouri have unseated State Sen. Wes Shoemyer, D-Clarence, and State Reps. Paul Quinn, D-Monroe City, Tom Shively, D-Shelbyville and Rebecca McClanahan, D-Kirksville.