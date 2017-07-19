Missouri House Speaker Richardson and Majority Leader Cierpiot to tour northeast Missouri Thursday

The Missouri House Speaker will join several state lawmakers during a Thursday tour of northeast Missouri.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, will visit Moberly, Macon, Kirksville and Hannibal on Thursday.

Speaker Richardson will be joined at each stop by House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, and State Rep. Craig Redmon, R-Canton.

Representative Redmon tells Missourinet the lawmakers will review the 2017 legislative session and will look to the future at each stop.

State Reps. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, Tim Remole, R-Excello, and Nate Walker, R-Kirksville, will also be at some of the stops.

Thursday’s tour will begin at 8:15 a.m. at Moberly’s Fourth Street Theatre, before heading to AJ’s restaurant on Highway 63 in Macon at 10 a.m. The lawmakers plan a noon event at Kirksville Country Club and will end Thursday at 5 at Hannibal’s Tom Boland Ford dealership.

Richardson, Cierpiot and Redmon are in the fourth and final House terms. They were elected to the House in 2010.

Northeast Missouri has become increasingly Republican in the past decade.

Since 2010, Republicans in northeast Missouri have unseated State Sen. Wes Shoemyer, D-Clarence, and State Reps. Paul Quinn, D-Monroe City, Tom Shively, D-Shelbyville and Rebecca McClanahan, D-Kirksville.