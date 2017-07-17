Cain…and the sun help Royals walk off with a win over the Rangers

Texas right fielder Shin-Soo Choo lost Lorenzo Cain’s routine fly in the sun–the ball hit off his glove for an RBI single with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning to give the Royals a 4-3 win over the Rangers Sunday, snapping a 12-game losing streak against Texas.

Alcides Escobar led off the ninth with a single for his third hit and Alex Gordon walked on four pitches. With one out, Grilli hit Whit Merrifield with a pitch to load the bases. After Jorge Bonifacio struck out, Cain delivered the game-winning hit. Kelvin Herrera (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth and got the win after Joakim Soria gave up the tying run in the eighth.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave solo home runs to Drew Robinson in the third and Mike Napoli in the seventh and left with the score tied 2-2. Kennedy is winless in 12 starts at Kauffman Stadium this year.