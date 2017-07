A walk-off three run homer doomed the St. Louis Cardinals in falling 5-2 in the series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night.

Josh Bell’s shot off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth ended the game breaking up a two-all tie.

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Cardinals a lead. St. Louis was held to just four hits the rest of the way.