The Bill Pollock Show–Beisel pokes the pig…again, and did Drew Lock make an early bold prediction for #Mizzou ? (PODCAST)

Let me start by saying it’s ridiculous that Mizzou football players are still being asked if they belong in the SEC. The Tigers traditionally are better than half the programs in that conference anyway, but I guess Mizzou needs to continue to play the new kid on the block role. Mizzou went down to Alabama with a bit of swagger and a little more confidence as Barry Odom is ready for year two as head coach.

Phil Kornblut, my partner from our sister network in South Carolina has been in Alabama all week for SEC Media Days and was covering Missouri’s time at center stage on Wednesday.

We discuss Drew Lock’s somewhat early season bold prediction. “Korn” as we affectionately call Phil thinks that senior linebacker Eric Beisel is a certifiable crazy man! Beisel loves to create a stir and he came out poking the pig A.K.A., the Arkansas Razorbacks right off the bat.

I also ask Phil about this talk of realignment within the divisions and get his early picks on how he sees the East shaping up. You won’t like what he has to say about the Tigers…but then again, I’ve never heard anyone from the southeast say anything nice about Missouri.