Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri to play again at Arrowhead Stadium

Northwest Missouri State will face Central Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4:00 in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The Fall Classic is a tradition that brings exciting football to a venue that has long reminded football fans of a college gameday atmosphere,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We want to thank the Royals for their cooperation and coordination to ensure a fun, safe and efficient atmosphere for the players, coaches and fans for both schools. We are looking forward to another great Fall Classic match-up between Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri.”

The Bearcats defeated Central Missouri, 42-17, last season during the 2016 Fall Classic at Arrowhead.

Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, played host to 12 annual meetings between the Bearcats and the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Northwest is 10-3 all time at Arrowhead. In the 13 contests at Arrowhead, the Bearcats have averaged over 30 points per game and have seven crowds of over 20,000.