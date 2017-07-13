Migdal adds Stroke Play Championship, Meek takes Women’s Amateur Championship

The final rounds of play at the 2017 Missouri Stroke Play

Championship took place Wednesday at the Winghaven Country Club.

The players would play their third round in the morning followed

shortly after by their fourth and final round of play in the afternoon.

The field of the final rounds consisted of sixty golfers competing

for the title. There was a four-way tie among Sam Migdal, Travis

Mays, Jeremy Franklin, and Alex Cusumano. Both Migdal and

Mays shot an impressive one under par (71) in the morning

round. Cusumano and Franklin were not far behind them carding

73 (Cusumano) and 75 (Franklin).

The heat only continued to increase throughout the day making

the play more difficult in the afternoon. However, Migdal bared

the heat in the afternoon and came out on top with a 69, being the

only player to break 70 this week. Midgal said that he was happy

about improving throughout the day.

“Today I just got better as the day went on. I was two over

through my first nine holes and five under after that,” Migdal said.

He was pleased to be the next family member to win the Stroke

Play Championship.

“It feels good to win. My brother (Joe Migdal) won it two years

ago so it’s good to have my name under his,” Migdal said.

Jess Meek was crowned the 2017 Missouri Women’s Amateur

Champion today at the 87th iconic event. After three days of

extreme temperatures, the ladies finished with improved scores

throughout the week.

Jess Meek carded an overall score of 219 (73-75-71) and tallied

an impressive five birdies, eight pars and five bogeys in the final

round.

The Scotland native and Mizzou graduate expressed her

appreciation for the game, especially here in Missouri, and how

much fun she had during the week. “The weather was absolutely

perfect. What more do you want in Mid-Missouri in July,” Meek

said.

There was a tie this year for runner up between Kayla Eckelkamp,

from Washington, and Emily Goldenstein, from Chesterfield, after

both tallied a combined score of 225. Goldenstein, the 2016

Women’s Amateur champion, finished the final round with two

birdies, 11 pars and five bogeys, and Eckelkamp had two birdies,

nine pars, six bogeys and one double bogey.

Allison Bay took home the Low Junior Award at this year’s

championship.