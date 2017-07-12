Walsh and Skelton speaking at Wednesday Columbia Chamber candidate forum

The two candidates running for a vacant mid-Missouri seat in the House are speaking at a Wednesday afternoon candidate forum at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Republican Sara Walsh and Democrat Michela Skelton are speaking Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Columbia’s Walton Building. That is located at 300 South Providence Road.

Walsh and Skelton are running to replace former State Rep. Caleb Jones (R-Columbia), who resigned from the House in January to become Governor Eric Greitens’ Deputy Chief of Staff.

The special election will take place on August 8.

The 50th district includes parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties.

Republicans currently control the Missouri House 115-45. There are three vacancies, including the 50th District seat.