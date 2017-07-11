Women from KC and Columbia lead after day one of the 87th amateur golf championships

Monday marked the start of the 87th Missouri Women’s Amateur Championship at the Algonquin Golf Club. The Missouri Golf Association kicked off the first day of the tournament with 62 women competing for the iconic Amateur title.

Emily Goldenstein, the defending champion, was back in the field this year as the only former champion to play in the event. After the first round of stroke play, she holds the fourth place ranking, carding a 75 (4 over par) on the day. Goldenstein finished the front nine with an even par, tallying three birdies, three bogeys and three pars. On the back nine, she went four over, with an eagle, a bogey, three double bogeys and five pars.

Chandler Gallagher, from Kansas City, and Jess Meek, from Columbia, hold the first place ranking after both shooting a 73 (2 over par). Gallagher had an impressive day with 10 pars, three birdies, and five bogeys. Meek parred the entire front nine and collected five pars, two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey on the back nine.

Day two of the 2017 Missouri Women’s Amateur Championship will begin at Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. with another 18-hole stroke play.