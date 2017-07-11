The Bill Pollock Show–Moose takes out little girl at #HRDerby. Cuonzo reveals his #Mizzou plans for Porter Jr (PODCAST)

Did you see the line drive that Mike Moustakas hit that caught one of the fly ball shaggers in the shoulder. I’ve been to the All-Star Game at Busch and Kauffman Stadium and each time I was horrified watching 8, 9, 10 year old chasing down line drives hit by major leaguers. Who the hell ever thought this was a good idea?

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin gave a sneak peek into how he’s going to use Michael Porter Jr. He spoke to the media for 20 minutes, but what he said in 20 seconds has me excited about the Tigers.

SEC Media Days for football. You can watch 9 hours of nonsense on the SEC Network or tune in this week to the podcast and get the highlights in two minutes. I break down Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee for you.