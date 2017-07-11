Reid gets his guy for the Chiefs GM job

Turning the page and now being on the same page. That is the goal for Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt who named Brett Veach as the football team’s new General Manager. After an abrupt firing of John Dorsey, Hunt hopes the marriage between Veach and Head Coach Andy Reid is one that can work.

Veach is entering his fifth season with the Chiefs after originally joining the club in 2013. He was promoted to Co-Director of Player Personnel prior to the 2015 season after serving two seasons as the club’s Pro and College Personnel Analyst (2013-14). He joined the Chiefs after spending six years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2007-12).

While with the Eagles, Veach was the Assistant to Reid for three seasons (2007-09). He was in Philadelphia’s Player Personnel Department as a Pro and College Scout in 2010, then served as a Southeast Regional Scout (2011-12).

“My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity,” Veach said. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I’m looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017.”