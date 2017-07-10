The Bill Pollock Show: Jason “Freaking” Vargas and Paul DeJong’s historic day (PODCAST)

I’m back from vacation…I’ll share a couple of my adventures which includes dealing with kidney stones and a trip to overrated Nashville.

On the sports side of things, listener Lee wrote to me:

“When you come back from vacation and go back to the podcast answer me this, who the hell would have thought at the beginning of 2017 that Jason “Freaking Vargas” would be named to the All-Star team this year?”

It’s remarkable…the lefty who looks more like a middle-aged dad with a pot belly than a major league pitcher has recovered and resurrected his career following Tommy John surgery with an 85 mph fastball. How is he leading the American League in ERA? I’ll explain.

What a weekend for rookie Paul DeJong who accomplished something that hasn’t happened since at least 1900 for a Cardinals player.