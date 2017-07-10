State Rep: Drug monitoring program should not be addressed during a special session

State Rep. Tim Remole, R-Excello, says a statewide prescription drug monitoring program should be addressed during next year’s legislative session, not another special session. Some lawmakers and drug abuse prevention advocates want Republican Governor Eric Greitens to call a special session about legislation that would require doctors and pharmacists to see what prescription drugs people are having filled. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, is urging Greitens to call a special session about the issue.

“There’s a lot things that needs to be worked out in what the Senate sent back to us,” Remole tells KWIX Radio. “I think something like that, that big of a deal should be done in regular session and start early on it.”

The Senate added language to limit its scope. It would purge the database of individual information after 180 days and only allow doctors to participate in the program.

Missouri is the only state in the nation without such a system.

Remole wants doctors and pharmacists to have real-time access to system information about the prescription drugs people are having filled.

“The real-time is actually a better situation in my eyes and will save the state money in the long run,” says Remole. “It’ll actually be a better fit for the prescription drug monitoring.”

Prescription drug monitoring opponents say there is no proof the practice stops people from getting multiple refills from different doctors to overuse or sell their prescription drugs. In 2014, Missouri recorded 125 deaths from opioid drug abuse, ranking the state 32nd.

When both chambers are in a special legislative session, the state’s cost is about $22,000 a day to cover room, mileage and board for lawmakers.