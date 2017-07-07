Man’s body found on rural mid-Missouri road

The Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad is investigating after the body of an unidentified male was found on the side of a gravel road in Audrain County.

Audrain County Joint Communications received a call around 2:40 Thursday afternoon.

Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller reports foul play is suspected in the case. Investigators were on the scene on Audrain Road 997 for nearly 7 hours.

Oller says the Major Case Squad will appoint a spokesperson on Friday to provide more information.

