Danny Duffy came off the disabled list and outdueled Felix Hernandez as the Kansas City Royals topped the Seattle Mariners 7-3 Tuesday night.

Duffy was making his first start after spending a month on the disabled list and allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings for his fifth win of the year.

Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Hernandez for his seventh home run.

Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer for the Royals, who won for the fifth time in their last six games.