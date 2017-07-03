Thousands of people expected to pack downtown Jefferson City for “Salute to America”

Cole County emergency management coordinator Bill Farr is expecting 50,000 to 60,000 people to attend the “Salute to America” celebration in downtown Jefferson City Monday and Tuesday, which is the Fourth of July.

Farr tells Missourinet he’s expecting ten to 15,000 people alone for Monday evening’s parade, which starts at 6. The parade will gather at Adams/East Miller and will travel McCarty to Monroe, Monroe to High, High to Jefferson and from Jefferson to East Miller.

Farr says the parade will celebrate 100 years of the Red Cross. He says World War II veterans will also be honored Monday evening, during the parade.

A Neil Diamond and Bee Gees tribute will take place Monday evening at 8 on the Missouri Capitol’s main stage, and you can also take a “ghost tour” Monday night at 8, 9, 11 and 11:55 at the decommissioned Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) in Jefferson City.

Tuesday’s events start with the “Red, Bike and Blue” ride, which starts at 9 a.m. at the Red Wheel bike shop.

You can tour the old MSP at 10 am, noon, 2 and 4 pm. Tours of the Missouri Capitol building will be offered on the Fourth of July between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The classic car cruise-in is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Broadway and Capitol Avenues. The carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Monroe and Capitol.

A hot dog eating contest will begin Tuesday afternoon at 3 on the Madison stage.

Tuesday night’s “Red, White and Boom” sky concert will begin at dusk at the Missouri Capitol. Farr says it’s the largest fireworks display in Missouri, because they are the largest fireworks shells shot in the state.

Farr says those will be fired from the Farmer sand plant across the river. He tells Missourinet the Highway Patrol will have boats in the Missouri River Tuesday evening. Jefferson City Fire and Police will also have boats in the river, according to Farr.

The Missouri River pedestrian/bicycle bridge will be closed to public access on the Fourth of July evening, for safety reasons. Motorists can expect long delays if they’re coming across the river.

The Salute to America celebration operates under the direction of the Fourth of July Foundation, which is a partnership between Jefferson City, Cole County, the state, the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The partnership’s aim is to foster a cooperative effort between the groups to showcase Jefferson City for people to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin notes the Council met Monday morning, because the parade would have been starting at the regular meeting time.