Annual Missouri fireworks sales reach $40 million

Business is booming for Missouri fireworks vendors. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, annual fireworks sales in the Show-Me state reach roughly $40 million a year. The State Fire Marshall’s office says Missouri has about 1400 fireworks stands this year.

The economic impact of Missouri’s fireworks goes beyond fireworks sales. Not all of the seven states bordering Missouri allow fireworks, year-round sales or allow fireworks as powerful as the ones sold here, making the Show-Me state a hot spot for fireworks enthusiasts, especially this time of year. Those visiting Missouri to buy fireworks might also be stopping here for gas, food, entertainment and other things.

According to the National Fire Protection Association:

• Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 17,000 outside and other fires. These fires caused an average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and an average of $43 million in direct property damage.

• In 2015, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 12,000 people for fireworks related injuries; 51% of those injuries were to the extremities and 41% were to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 26% of the estimated 2015 injuries.

• Novelty fireworks like sparklers and fountains can reach temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees, and are responsible for more than one-third of all emergency room fireworks-related injuries.