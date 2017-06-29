Salvy and Moose go back-to-back as Royals power their way past Tigers

Salvador Perez hit a 451-foot home run in the third inning off Detroit’s Daniel Norris and then Mike Moustakas followed with his 20th of the year. That spotted Ian Kennedy a 4-0 lead and the Royals went on for an 8-2 victory over the Tigers to get back to .500 (38-38).

“I hit it good,” said Perez after the game, who also doubled in a run.

Ian Kennedy picked up his second win of the year, going seven innings allowing two runs. Kennedy was getting all of his pitches to work and kept Detroit off balance for a good part of the night. He did allow two homers. Alex Avila in the fourth and Miguel Cabrera in the sixth, both solo shots. That now makes it 11-straight games that Kennedy has given up a homer.

Both Cleveland and Minnesota won, so the Royals keep pace 2.5 games behind the Indians who are up 1/2 game on the Twins.