Rosey’s redemption. It wasn’t pretty, but Cardinals finish off Wainwright’s strong outing

A day after Trevor Rosenthal gave up two runs in the eighth inning in an eventual loss to the Diamondbacks, Mike Matheny threw Rosey right back into the fire for a save opportunity on Wednesday night. Battling some mound and footing issues and a 29-pitch inning, Rosenthal prevailed in getting the save in a 4-3 win.

Rosenthal walked two and uncorked a couple of wild pitches allowing the D-backs to make it a 4-3 game. With the tying run on third, David Peralta whose homer tied up Tuesday’s game, grounded out to end this one.

It appears for now, it may be closer by committee after Oh’s recent struggles and Rosenthal pitching back-to-back games.

This was also one of Adam Wainwright’s better outings, the best his fastball has been all year, hitting 95 on the gun. Wainwright struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings and the key moment of the game came in the third inning. Arizona had the bases loaded with one out and Wainwright got a fly ball out from Peralta that didn’t score a run and then he struck out power hitter Paul Goldschmidt on a fastball up in the zone. The game remained scoreless and then in the fourth the Cardinals broke through.

Jedd Gyorko drew a bases loaded walk off Zack Godley and Yadier Molina followed with a two run single. Gyorko later doubled home a crucial run in the eighth for his 39th RBI of the season.

The Cardinals pulled to within 3.5 games of the Central after the Cubs and Brewers both lost.