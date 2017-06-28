Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Royals hit Verlander early, but drop opener at Detroit

Royals hit Verlander early, but drop opener at Detroit

By

Royals pitcher Matt Strahm was making his third career start and couldn’t have been handed a better situation facing Justin Verlander.  He was spotted a 3-0 lead against the Tigers’ ace who came into Tuesday night’s game with a 22-10 career record against KC.  Make that 23 wins now.  The three-run cushion didn’t help as Strahm was tagged for five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss at Detroit.

Strahm was taken deep twice.  A solo shot in the second by J.D. Martinez made it a 3-1 game and then in the third, Miguel Cabrera’s three-run shot put the Tigers up for good.

“It was up a little, but that’s why he’s one of the greatest hitters in the game,” Strahm said.

Former Mizzou Tiger Ian Kinsler greeted Peter Moylan with a single up the middle with runners on the corner after Strahm was lifted.

The Royals stand pat in third place in the Central with Minnesota and Cleveland both losing.