Royals hit Verlander early, but drop opener at Detroit

Royals pitcher Matt Strahm was making his third career start and couldn’t have been handed a better situation facing Justin Verlander. He was spotted a 3-0 lead against the Tigers’ ace who came into Tuesday night’s game with a 22-10 career record against KC. Make that 23 wins now. The three-run cushion didn’t help as Strahm was tagged for five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss at Detroit.

Strahm was taken deep twice. A solo shot in the second by J.D. Martinez made it a 3-1 game and then in the third, Miguel Cabrera’s three-run shot put the Tigers up for good.

“It was up a little, but that’s why he’s one of the greatest hitters in the game,” Strahm said.

Former Mizzou Tiger Ian Kinsler greeted Peter Moylan with a single up the middle with runners on the corner after Strahm was lifted.

The Royals stand pat in third place in the Central with Minnesota and Cleveland both losing.