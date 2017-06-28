Rosenthal and Oh can’t hold lead as Cardinals drop opener in the dessert

The Cardinals blew a 5-2 lead and lost 6-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 10 innings in the first game of this series. Trevor Rosenthal gave up two runs in the eighth and Seung-Hwan Oh gave up a tying home run to David Peralta in the ninth. In the bottom of the tenth, Matt Bowman allowed an RBI single to Chris Herrmann in the 10th after a one-out single and sacrifice bunt.

Former Cardinals Daniel Descalso singled home one run off Rosenthal in the eighth and then scored after a walk and hit batter loaded the bases for Herrmann who hit a sac fly.

Peralta led off the ninth with a homer to left field. It was the sixth homer that Oh has given up this season. He only allowed five all of last year with 45 more innings under his belt than this season.

Carlos Martinez struck out ten, but in the sixth, blew a 2-0 lead when he walked two batters before giving up a two run double to Chris Iannetta. St. Louis jumped back in front with three runs in the seventh, sparked by a leadoff single by rookie Luke Voit and an error. Stephen Piscotty reached on an infield single, Jedd Gyorko scored a run on a sac fly and Yadier Molina singled home the third run of the inning.

The Cardinals did not drop any ground in the standings. The Cubs lost at Washington 6-1 and Milwaukee lost 8-6 to the Reds.