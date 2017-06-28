Missouri State extends Dave Steckel’s football contract

Missouri State will extend the contract of Bears’ head football coach Dave Steckel for two additional years. The extension was approved by the Board during its regularly-scheduled meeting and executed by both parties this week.

Steckel’s basic compensation and benefits package remains unchanged, but the terms of his agreement with the University will now extend through January 31, 2022. He was announced as Missouri State’s 20th head football coach on Dec. 14, 2014, and was awarded a five-year agreement at that time.

“Stec is a positive fixture within our community and has demonstrated the qualities we are looking for to improve our team on and off the field,” said MSU Director of Athletics Kyle Moats. “We have confidence in his ability to continue building up our team, and we feel this move will help him and his staff as they recruit young men who will help us achieve that goal.”

The upcoming season will be Steckel’s third campaign with the Bears. He will open fall camp on July 26 with 42 returning lettermen and 18 starters back from last season.

Stec makes a base salary of $270,000, and could make up to $135,000 more from incentives. If the Bears make the FCS football playoffs, Steckel’s base salary would immediately jump $25,000 annually. Missouri State went 4-7 in 2016 after going 1-10 in Stec’s first season with the program.

“I’m very humbled with the encouragement and support from Kyle (Moats) and President (Clif) Smart, the administration and Board of Governors,” Steckel said. “We want to continue to build this program the right way with discipline and attention to detail to make Missouri State proud. We will do everything we can to build Missouri State into a competitive brand of football.”

Missouri State will open the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Missouri. The game will mark the first time the Bears and Tigers have played since 1923.

Stec was a long-time assistant coach under Gary Pinkel at Mizzou.