Nurski holds off Migdal to claim his second Missouri Amateur Golf Championship

On hole 34, St. Joseph native Brad Nurski tied up the 36-hole match play championship by chipping in for birdie. He managed to take back the lead on hole 35 after making a par putt, going 1 up and followed up with another birdie on the final hole to win his second Missouri Amateur Golf Championship during the 110th playing of this historic state event.

Nurski won it in front of his dad, family and friends in his hometown at St. Joseph Country Club.

“It means the world to be able to do it at home. It’s really hard to win at home and I got it done,” said Nurski.

The morning session began with Nurski taking a quick lead, going 1 up with a birdie putt. He held the lead until the 4th hole where Migdal made his par putt to take the match to all square. The morning session continued to go back and forth between Nurski in the lead and Migdal taking it back to all square. Nurski held the lead until Migdal completed an impressive birdie putt to put him 1 up through the 33rd hole.

Nurski won the title back in 2010. Migdal was the defending amateur champion.

Migdal and Nurski will be playing on the same team in the Midwest Cup at the end of July.