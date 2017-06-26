Missourinet

23-year old takes his VW on a joy ride through #Mizzou Arena

Nathaniel Conant

University of Missouri Campus police say Nathaniel Conant crashed his Volkswagen through a gate behind the Tiger basketball gym at about 4:00 a.m. Sunday. Then, he allegedly rammed it through a dock door and onto the court, hitting a couple golf carts along the way. He backed out, crashed through another fence, and left on Champions Drive.

Conant, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon after turning himself in. UMPD says he did about $100,000 in damage.

Brad Tregnago of KTGR reports that the vehicle made it onto the court.

A view of the south entrance of Mizzou Arena (photo/Jeff Parles-KTGR)

The fence where credentialed media enter Mizzou Arena was destroyed (photo/Jeff Parles-KTGR)