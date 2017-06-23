State of Missouri worker sentenced for enticing minor to have sex

A mid-Missouri man will go to prison for enticing a minor to have sex. 38-year-old Andrew Clayton of Jefferson City has been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison without parole for propositioning a minor to have sex with him.

Clayton, a computer information technician employed by the state of Missouri at the time of the offense, sought out sexual relationships with juvenile males, some as young as 14. Clayton, who pleaded guilty admitted that he used a cell phone app to attempt to persuade a minor to engage in sex.

Clayton offered one of the victims some cigarettes.

The court also sentenced Clayton to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.