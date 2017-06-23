Rolla golfer drops in an albatross on the 17th hole to win his match at the 110th Missouri Amateur Golf Championships

Albatross. Now there’s a golf term you don’t hear often. Others refer to it as a double-eagle. Either way, it’s a pretty special shot especially when it comes in a high pressure situation like Thursday’s action at the 110th Missouri Amateur Golf Championships at St. Joseph Country Club.

Chris Martin of Rolla beat Dawson Meek and captured the match 2 and 1 thanks to his six-iron.

“I thought if I could get one just short of the green, make a birdie and stay 1 up. I pulled a six iron; hit it as high as I could and as hard as I could. I aimed for the right side of the green and the wind grabbed it. It hit the front of the green and rolled in the cup.”

Sam Migdal, defending Amateur champion, and Carter Tumminia, both University of Central Missouri golfers started at 8am. Migdal won his match 2 and 1. Other previous Missouri Amateur champions who won their match today include Brad Nurski, who defeated Nicholas Rehmer 2 and 1, and Don Walsworth going 1 up over Dylan Bekemeier.

Match Play Results (Round of 64)