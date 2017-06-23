Chiefs part ways with GM John Dorsey in a move that catches fans off guard

The Chiefs announced an extension to the contract of Head Coach Andy Reid on Thursday and dropped a bombshell when Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced that the team was parting ways with GM John Dorsey.

First, Reid’s extension is for five years, through 2021. Hunt released a statement on Dorsey.

“After consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now,” Hunt said in a statement. “This decision, while a difficult one, allows John to pursue other opportunities as we continue our preparations for the upcoming season and the seasons to come.”

“I want to thank Clark, the Hunt family and the Chiefs fans for the opportunity to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom over the last four seasons,” Dorsey, 56, said in the statement. “I believe this team is well positioned for the future and I wish Coach Reid, the players and the entire organization all the best.”

While the move is being spun as “mutual,” insiders are saying Dorsey was fired.

The Chiefs will begin an immediate search for a new GM, which leads me to believe that Reid will not expand his role past his coaching duties, which is what he had in Philadelphia, control over personnel decisions.