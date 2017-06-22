Royals can thank Detroit’s Miggy for Salvy’s grand slam

Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 8th with no outs to lead the Royals to a 6-4 series win against the Boston Red Sox and he can thank Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers for supplying the magic.

Perez borrowed a Miguel Cabrera bat from his backup Drew Butera, who received the bat from Miggy when Detroit was in town.

“It’s a magic stick,” Butera said.

Perez hit his first career grand slam and he says he’s going to keep using that bat.

“Miggy gave the bat to Butera when Detroit was playing here,” Perez said. “Drew doesn’t use it. It’s too heavy for him. Today, coming into the clubhouse, I put it in my locker. I like the bat. I’ll use it Friday, too, before you ask me. I don’t want to break that one. I’ve got to call Miggy and say, `You’ve got to send me some more bats.”

It seems like everything the Royals are doing is magic. They’ve won nine of their last 11 to pull back to within one game of .500.