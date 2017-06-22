Missouri Highway Patrol looking for a minivan in connection to deadly May crash

The State Highway Patrol is asking for your assistance in investigating a deadly crash that happened in May in mid-Missouri’s Boone County.

Patrol Sergeant Scott White says 21-year-old Kimberly Schumann of Jacksonville was killed in the crash, which happened on May 19 on Highway 63 about eight miles north of Columbia.

“Based on our initial investigation, we believe that Ms. Schumann was southbound on U.S. 63 when she swerved to avoid a minivan that had turned into her path,” White says.

Sergeant White says Schumann’s vehicle crossed through the median and was struck by another vehicle heading northbound on Highway 63.

Troopers say the minivan driver stopped momentarily, then drove southbound on Highway 63.

“Right now the minivan is described as cherry red, a newer model van being driven by a male with some gray hair,” says White. “And the minivan may not have any damage because this was a non-contact incident.”

The crash happened at 7:30 that morning, when many motorists would have been heading to work.

Sergeant White encourages anyone with information on the crash or the minivan to call Trooper Grant Ayres at (573) 751-1000.

The Highway Patrol’s crash report says the two occupants in the vehicle that collided with Schumann’s Pontiac Grand Prix suffered moderate injuries. 22-year-old Leah Ensor of Holliday and 23-year-old Jonathan Sauceda of Columbia were transported to University Hospital in Columbia.