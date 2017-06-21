Nurski has the lead after day one of the 110th Missouri Amateur Golf Championship

Tuesday marked the start of the 110th Annual Missouri Amateur Championship at the St. Joseph Country Club. The Missouri Golf Association kicked off the first day of the tournament with 147 players competing for the Amateur title.

Brad Nurski, a St. Joseph native, took the lead in day one of stroke play, carding 68 (3 under). Following Nurski, James Henderson (Overland Park), Chris Martin (Rolla), Sam Migdal (Ballwin), Jim Siegfried (St. Louis) and Brett Windsor (Boonville) tied for second, all shooting 69. Travis Mays (Overland Park) and Chad Niezing (Manchester) tied for third with a 70. Connor Knabe (Leawood), Lane Jackson (Wentzville), Kaden Macha (Iola) and Alex Springer (Olathe) shot even par at 71.

Nurski had a successful day with an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys.

After being asked about his home field advantage, Nurski said, “I wouldn’t call it a home field advantage, but rather a little more course knowledge. A little course knowledge never hurts anybody. I putted pretty good today and that kept me in the game on the back nine, which kept my score under par.”

Sam Migdal, the defending Amateur champion, completed the day with a 69 (2 under). He tallied four birdies and two bogeys for the day.

“I’ve played here a bunch for college tournaments, so I knew to stay patient and take my birdies when I can.”

Day two of the 2017 Missouri Amateur Championship will begin Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. with another two rounds of stroke play.