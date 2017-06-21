Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-21-2017

Top Stories: A domestic dispute led to a shooting and standoff with a man who barricaded inside a residence last evening in suburban Kansas City. And the city clerk in southeast Missouri’s Viburnum is accused of stealing $100,000 in public funds.
By Jason Taylor
