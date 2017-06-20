Mizzou hoops recruit Tilmon arrested for underage drinking

Jeremiah Tilmon, a four-star prospect from the Class of 2017 who flipped from Illinois to Mizzou was arrested early Friday on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol. The story was first reported byThe Columbia Daily Tribune.

“He had been drinking and he is underage,” MUPD spokesman Maj. Brian Weimer said in a statement.

According to the police report, Tilmon was driving alone when he was stopped for a lane violation around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The officer smelled alcohol and Tilmon was arrested on a Class D felony because he is only 18 years old.

Mizzou Athletics is aware of the arrest and said they will handle the situation internally.