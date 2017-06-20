Final high school baseball rankings for 2017

The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released its final state baseball rankings earlier this week. The final state rankings are listed below:
CLASS 1
1. Bell City
2. Wellsville
3. La Plata
4. Hurley
5. Eminence
6. St. Elizabeth
7. Northeast Nodaway
8. Halfway
9. Cooter
10. Pilot Grove
Others receiving votes: Northwestern (Mendon), Dora, Valley, Stanta Fe, St. Joseph, Bellard
CLASS 2
1. Manfield
2. Canton
3. Lincoln
4. St. Vincent
5. Galena
6. Russellville
7. Adrian
8. South Pemiscot
9. Hartville
10. Sturgeon
Others receiving votes: Concordia, Van-Far, McAuley Catholic, Linn, Marion C. Early, Van Buren
CLASS 3
1. South Callaway
2. Valley Park
3. West County
4. Knob Noster
5. Strafford
6. Palmyra
7. Portageville
8. MidBuchanan
9. Mountain Grove
10. Lutheran North
Others receiving votes: Twin Rivers, Hancock, Hallsville, Stockton, Summit, Christian, Lawson
CLASS 4
1. Aurora
2. Lutheran South
3. Westminster Christian Academy
4. Pleasant Hill
5. Helias Catholic
6. Sikeston
7. Winfield
8. Smithville
9. Monett
10. Boonville
CLASS 5
1. Jefferson City
2. Fort Zumwalt West
3. Vianney
4. Lee’s Summit
5. Platte County
6. Rockwood Summit
7. Liberty North
8. Willard
9. Kickapoo
10. Poplar Bluff