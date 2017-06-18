Vargas has most wins in the majors. #Royals chip away in the Central

Jason Vargas earned his 10th win, most in the majors, and a three-run homer sparked the Kansas City Royals 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Royals wrap up the road trip with a 7-2 record and find themselves two games below .500 and in third place, 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians.

After surrendering two runs in the first inning, Vargas settled down and held the Angels off the board until a single run in the sixth. By then, Vargas had a cushion to work with. Mike Moustakas cleared the bases with a double in the third to put KC up 3-2. In the fourth, Eric Hosmer scored a run on a sac fly and Salvy Perez followed with his three-run shot to make it a 7-2 game at that point. For Hosmer, it was career RBI 500. For Perez, it was his 14th homer.

In six of the seven Royals win on this trip, they scored 7 or more runs.

The Royals return home Monday to face Boston.