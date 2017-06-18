STLCards score 23 runs at Baltimore and still lose two out of three

If you’re a glass half-full type of Cardinals fan, you look at this weekend with optimism that the offense may finally be coming around. If you’re a glass half-empty fan, you can’t help but wonder what happened to the starting rotation? The Orioles scored 25 runs over the weekend, 23 in the last two games and a total of 16 earned runs and seven…yes…seven home runs off Adam Wainwright and Lance Lynn in 6 1/3 innings.

In all, Baltimore homered ten times over the three days.

St. Louis lost another game in the standings, falling three behind the Chicago Cubs for second and now 5.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Offensively on Sunday, Dexter Fowler homered for the fourth consecutive game. Albert Pujols was the last Cardinals hitter to accomplish that feat. That came in the eighth, and three batters later, Yadier Molina had solo home run that pulled the Cardinals to 8-5. Stephen Piscotty also hit a pair of solo homers for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six. In all, the offense hit 12 homers against Orioles pitching.

After an off day of Monday, the Cardinals will play at Philadelphia, a team they swept last week for their only series win since a May 12-14 series against the Cubs. Since then, St. Louis is 10-22 going from one game up in the division to their present deficit.