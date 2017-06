Lorenzon Cain provided the offense and Ian Kennedy did the work on the mound as the Kansas City Royals topped the LA Angels 3-1. The victory improved the Royals winning streak to six.

Kennedy retired the first 17 batters he faced and picked up his first victory of the season. Kennedy allowed one run and two hits in six innings while striking out four.

Cain hit a pair of solo homers and drove in Alex Gordon for the other KC run.