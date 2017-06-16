Former #Mizzou basketball player lands job on Net’s coaching staff

Travon Bryant, who played basketball at Mizzou from 2000-2004, has been hired as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets. Bryant finished up an 11-year pro career that included stops in Greece, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, France and most recently Japan in 2015. Following his playing career, Bryant has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the NBA Development League’s Oklahoma City Blue.

Bryant will join Kenny Atkinson’s staff which includes former Jayhawk and Big Eight Player of the Year Jacque Vaughn.