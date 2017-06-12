The Bill Pollock Show–Scherzer’s 2,000 K’s over-hyped? Why Penguins winning Cup stings for #STLBlues fans (PODCAST)

Former Mizzou Tiger Max Scherzer reached 2,000 strikeouts for his career…a great feat don’t get me wrong, but the way hitters swing in this day and age, that won’t be all that impressive of a stat.

If you need another reason why Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time in the NBA, wait until you hear how much one of his game used pair of shoes went for in an auction on Sunday. It will blow your mind.

The Olympics are adding 3-on-3 basketball. The only reason they’re doing this is to give other countries a chance.

So, the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup. I’m hearing some Blues fans say “At least it wasn’t Nashville,” after the Preds knocked out the Blues this year. I think it would have been better to have Nashville win. I’ll tell you why another Penguins’ Cup should sting more.