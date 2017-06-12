Southwest Missouri teen accused of torturing and killing kitten pleads not guilty

A Branson teenager charged with animal abuse in this month’s videotaped torture and killing of a kitten has pleaded not guilty.

18-year-old Kyle Williams is charged in southwest Missouri’s Taney County with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action.

Williams waived formal arraignment Monday and pleaded not guilty.

The Branson Police Department’s probable cause statement alleges Williams “tied a rope around a cat’s neck and to the bumper of a vehicle” on June 1. The statement says “the cat died behind the vehicle and the individuals continued riding around laughing as the cat tossed and turned behind the car.”

Missourinet Branson affiliate KRZK Radio reports Williams allegedly posted the video on Facebook, leading authorities to his location.

Under Missouri state law, animal abuse is a class E felony if the animal is tortured or mutilated while alive.

Williams’ next scheduled court appearance is June 22, for a bond reduction hearing.