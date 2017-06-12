Scherzer one of the fastest to reach 2,000 K’s

Washington Nationals ace and former Mizzou Tiger Max Scherzer got his 2,000th career strikeout Sunday and did it in the third fewest innings of any pitcher in baseball history. The Chesterfield, MO. native tied Nolan Ryan for third fastest to 2,000 strikeouts by games (287), ten behind Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who is in second by games, and Randy Johnson, who has the games record at 262.

Pedro Martinez (1,711 1/3) and Johnson (1,733 1/3) are first and second to 2,000 K’s in innings pitched. Scherzer has pitched 1,788 innings. It took Ryan over 2,000 innings.