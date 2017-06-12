Missouri State Baseball’s season ends in the hands of a St. Louisan

Brian Howard, a senior 6’9 right handed pitcher for TCU, who attended St. Louis University High, kept the Missouri State offense guessing all night as TCU won Game 2 of Super Regionals 8-1 on Sunday evening at Lupton Stadium in Ft. Worth, TX. Howard held the Bears to one run on four hits over 7 1/3 innings

After Hunter Steinmetz led off the bottom of the first with a home run to tie the game at 1-1, the Bears couldn’t do further damage. MSU put some pressure on in the second inning, but after that Howard allowed just one hit from the third thru sixth innings.

Missouri State postgame (courtesy MSU Athletics)

Missouri State’s offense went quiet against a Horned Frogs team making their fifth College World Series appearance. MSU was 10-for-66, a .152 average and scored just three runs in the two games. The Bears lost a heart-breaker on Saturday, after holding a 2-1 lead late, a two-run homer gave TCU a 3-2 win in Game One.

The Bears finish their season with 43-20, tying for third most in program history.