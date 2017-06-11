Fowler homers and Cardinals sweep Phils

Fowler hit a three-run homer and Adam Wainwright tossed five solid innings, leading St. Louis to a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The Cardinals have won three in a row since a season-high seven-game losing streak. If a team is going to get to Adam Wainwright it’s usually early and that’s what happened. Wainwright threw 50 pitches to get through the first two innings, but then settled in and allowed just one hit over his final three frames.

The Phillies had a 2-0 lead after scoring in the first and second against Wainwright when Fowler delivered a deep drive down the right field line that stayed inside in the foul pole.

Perhaps a bigger hit was Kolten Wong’s RBI double in the eighth that made it a 6-3 game. Seung Hwan Oh picked up his 15th save, but gave up two runs and had runners on first and second when he got a fly ball out to right to end the game.