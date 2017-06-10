Missouri State Representative says a drug house “has set up shop” next to his district office

A prominent Kansas City state lawmaker says a drug house has set up shop next to his district office on 38th and Chestnut.

State Rep. Brandon Ellington (D-Kansas City) has written an op-ed, which notes he approached the drug dealers after the regular session ended in May and “respectfully” told them they couldn’t set up shop on that block. He also approached the drug dealers’ clients and told them the block was under surveillance, and strongly suggested they stay away.

Ellington, who’s a leader in Missouri’s Legislative Black Caucus, says he’s not promoting vigilantism nor is he encouraging “snitching”.

While he needs help in addressing the drug house, Ellington is also calling on the public to help him find solutions on issues ranging from unemployment, to high murder rates to education.

In his op-ed, Ellington says these issues won’t be resolved through quick fixes and that he’s looking for “individuals that are committed to fundamentally changing the standard of what is acceptable in our community.”

Ellington encourages anyone interested in getting involved to contact his Capitol office in Jefferson City at (573) 751-3129.