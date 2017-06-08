No Dallas, no problem. #Royals handle Houston

Royals co-ace Jason Vargas tossed five solid innings for his eighth with of the year, and KC didn’t have to face Houston ace Dallas Keuchel who has been sick the last couple of days. That led to the Royals second win in a row over the best team in baseball after a 7-5 win on Wednesday night.

“I felt like we made good pitches when situations were really key,” Vargas said. “They are where they’re at in their division for a reason. They’re a good ballclub.”

Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs and Lorenzo Cain hit a home run off Dayan Diaz. Cuthbert had an RBI double in the second and a two-run single in the fifth. Alcides Escobar had a pair of RBI singles.

Much like the Royals did the other night, Houston tried to make it interesting in the eighth. The Astros scored three runs in eighth on a Jake Marisnick single and Escobar error with the bases loaded allowed two more runs to score. Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his 13th save in 15 opportunities