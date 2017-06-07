The Bill Pollock Show–Cuonzo and #Mizzou dealing with lofty expectations. Scooter was laughing after his last HR against the #STLCards (PODCAST)

Cuonzo Martin and the veterans of the Mizzou basketball team hear all the chatter. Heck, even Jordan Barnett cracked a smile when he talked about all the highly touted freshman and new pieces coming to the team. They know fans are expecting not only an NCAA Tournament bid but there’s even talk of a Final Four.

So, how are guys like Barnett and Kevin Puryear handling the attention? You’ll hear from them.

What does a guy do as he’s rounding the bases after hitting his fourth home run in a game? Laugh, what else can you do? Derrick Goold of the Post-Dispatch pointed out only 21 perfect games have been thrown since 1900. Only 15 guys have hit four homers in a game. While it was bad news for the Cardinals, we’ll look back at the historic event from last night’s game.

Never count the Royals out against the Astros. We’ll hear from Moose after he beat Houston with a late night homer!