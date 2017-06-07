Scooter has record night against #STLCards

Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Not only are the Cardinals slump busters for teams, but they also help individual players.

Prior to Gennett’s two-run double in the Reds comeback win in Monday, he was 0 for his last 19. To say Scooter got hot is an understatement. He’s now in a 6-for-6 streak with 12 RBIs.

Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats, including a grand slam. His 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati’s club record.

Adam Wainwright allowed nine runs on seven hits through 3 2/3 innings. In his last four starts he allowed just one run over 26 1/3 innings.