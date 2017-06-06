Missouri State basketball gets 7-footer

Missouri State men’s basketball has landed 7-foot-2 center Tanveer Bhullar who will transfer from New Mexico State to MSU for his final season of eligibility. Bhullar, a 275-pound graduate transfer, will be eligible to compete for the Bears during the 2017-18 season.

“We are excited to add Tanveer to our program,” head coach Paul Lusk said. “He’s a skilled post player who brings NCAA Tournament experience and maturity to our program. We can’t wait to work with him and have him join the Bears family.”

He appeared in 22 games for the Aggies as a redshirt junior in 2015-16, averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.0 minutes a game for a 28-6 NMSU squad. The native of Rexdale, Ontario, scored 4 points and played 7 minutes in the Aggies NCAA Tournament loss to Baylor on March 17 in Tulsa. His best year in Las Cruces was 2015-16 when he played in all 34 games – including 6 starts — in his second full season, averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while converting 56.5 percent of his shots. He had 14 blocked shots and two double-doubles, including 13 points and 11 boards in the 2016 WAC Championship game against Cal State Bakersfield on March 12, 2016. A preseason injury shortened his 2014-15 season, playing 43 total minutes in 10 games with 9 points and 3 rebounds. He posted 4 points against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament as a redshirt freshman.

He is the brother of Sim Bhullar, who became the first player of Indian descent to play in an NBA game when he made his debut with the Sacramento Kings on April 7, 2015.