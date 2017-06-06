Kennedy loses…again. Royals can’t slow down the Astros

Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Astros beat the Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th straight win. It’s the longest winning streak in the majors this season. Ian Kennedy took the loss and dropped to 0-6.

He up four runs, six hits and three walks over five innings. The Royals are stuck with a bad contract on Kennedy, who is in the second season of a five-year, $70 million contract. His winless slump is now 14 starts since a Sept. 11 2016 victory.

The Royals scored two runs in the second. Brandon Moss doubled to score Eric Hosmer, and an Alcides Escobar’s bunt single scored Mike Moustakas. Jorge Bonifacio homered off James Hoyt in the seventh for the Royals other run. Whit Merrifield went 0-for-5, his 19-game hitting streak ended.