Merrifield’s hit streak reaches 19 games in Royals loss

Roberto Perez and Daniel Robertson each hit two-run doubles just before a long rain delay as the Indians rolled to an 8-0 victory over the Royals to avoid the series sweep. Perez and Robertson chased Eric Skoglund (1-1) in the second before rain and lightning moved in during the bottom half. The game was halted for 1 hour, 50 minutes.

The only bright spot for the Royals was second baseman Whit Merrifield, whose three hits extended his streak to 19 games. That’s the longest hit streak in the majors this season and longest by a Royals player since Alex Gordon managed the same in April 2011.