Albert Pujols becomes the first to reach 600 HRs on a grand slam (VIDEO)

Albert Pujols became the ninth player in Major League Baseball history to reach 600 home runs and as far as I’m concerned, the sixth to do it naturally without the use of steroids or growth hormones. In the bottom of the fourth inning in game between the Angels and Minnesota Twins, Pujols connected with one down the left field line that cleared the bases. He became the first to reach that milestone of 600 off a grand slam.

Barry Bonds – 762

Hank Aaron – 755

Babe Ruth – 714

Alex Rodriguez – 696

Willie Mays – 660

Ken Griffey Jr. – 630

Jim Thome – 612

Sammy Sosa – 609

Albert Pujols – 600