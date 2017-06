We all thought Adam Wainwright was reaching the end of the line. 34 years old, ERA over six in the first month of the season and that was it…we wrote him off.

Now, he’s given up one run in his last four starts and we’re all saying “We knew he’d bounce back!”

What exactly did he change? He tells us on this podcast.

The NBA would be really fun to watch if they cut out about 18 teams. I’ll explain.

Plus, let’s play Jeopardy. Think you’re smart enough? You’re probably smarter than Ken Jennings.